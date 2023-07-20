Chetty is new Nadroga president

Prominent Nadi lawyer Mun Sami Chetty has been appointed as the new Nadroga Football Association President.

The association confirmed Chetty’s appointment with the reshuffled board appointments on Wednesday evening.

Chetty is the former Nadi team president and replaces out-going Nadroga boss Mohammed Ali, who stepped down from his role last week.

Meanwhile, Nadroga FA has also announced the re-appointment of former coach Joseph Nand.

Former Nadroga stars Archie Watkins and Alipate Driu will continue to help the team as assistant coaches.

Nadroga is currently ninth in the Digicel Fiji Premier League with six points and will face bottom-placed Tavua at 3pm at Garvey Park on Sunday.