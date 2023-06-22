Thursday, June 22, 2023
Chua proud of Young Kulas performance

Digicel Young Kulas coach Angeline Chua is proud of the performance displayed by her side despite a 3-0 defeat to defending champions New Zealand in their opening Group B match of OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship today.

“Very proud from the start of the match to the last minute.”

“The players gave all they had in the game, even the substitutes, who were our game changers, came in and did not let the team down.”

“They showed so much potential although we were together for just six weeks. To have this performance on the field and carry out the game plan was really amazing.”

“We got in the match and hit the crossbar knowing we had the potential to move forward.”

Chua added the side will need to improve on their fitness ahead of their second pool match against Papua New Guinea next Wednesday.

“In terms of fitness, we need to work on that especially after the performance from the second half.”

“It’s really important to get the players to their right fitness.”

“We’ll do a video analysis and look at our strengths and weaknesses to improve on.”

Fiji will face Papua New Guinea at 4pm next Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
