Monday, October 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cleary is a beast says, winger Turuva

Photo Courtesy: Penrith Panthers

Penrith Panthers speedster Sunia Turuva says superstar halfback Nathan Cleary is a beast putting on a daring performance to edge the Brisbane Broncos 26-24 and successfully defend their 2023 NRL Premiership title in Sydney last night.

Co-captain Cleary prduced a stunning performance to clinch the 2023 Clive Churchill Medal, becoming just the third player to win the award on multiple occasions.

 “Seeing Cleary do all those things, he’s a beast bro,” Turuva told NRL.

“I can’t get over that last 15 minutes, it was all crazy and happened so fast.”

He scored the match-winning try and landed the match-winning conversion as Penrith roared back from a 16-point deficit – chalking up their third consecutive title courtesy of the biggest comeback in NRL grand final history.

Cleary finished the game with 12 points – courtesy of a try and four goals from as many attempts – while also adding a line break and a try assist for Moses Leota.

The 21-year-old, who just won the NRL Rookie of the Year award relished his first-ever Premiership title after replacing injured winger Taylan May in February.

“It’s been a crazy season man.”

“Firstly, glory to God, I wouldn’t have been here without him.”

“I have seen Taylan go down in the challenge game and I was filling in for him but then I knew I had a job to do coming into this season.”

“I have seen coach Ivan and the boys have full trust in me, that’s what helped me.”

“They are massive. They queued the whole season and I knew I would wear a couple of bruises in the game,” talking about the big carries he did against the Broncos.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 IDC

Injury woes continue for Rewa ahead...

Rewa coach Roderick Singh confirms the side will be further affecte...
News

Queries raised over Amrit appointme...

Questions are now being raised on the appointment of Fiji’s new env...
Rugby

Boks a step closer to RWC quarters

Defending champions South Africa has moved a step closer to the Rug...
Rugby

One match away from RWC quarters

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are just one match away from featurin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Injury woes continue for Rewa ah...

2023 IDC
Rewa coach...

Queries raised over Amrit appoin...

News
Questions ...

Boks a step closer to RWC quarte...

Rugby
Defending ...

One match away from RWC quarters...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Govt to formalise Melanesian set...

News
Assistant ...

Medicinal cannabis consultation ...

News
Government...

Popular News

Waqanidrola focused on Pacific G...

Football
Veteran de...

Ministry monitors outbreak of Ni...

News
The Minist...

Level up leadership with intenti...

News
Minister f...

PM returns from diplomatic engag...

News
Prime Mini...

Medicinal marijuana has a potent...

News
Deputy Pri...

Krishna named as non-traveling r...

Football
Fiji’s lon...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 IDC

Injury woes continue for Rewa ahead of IDC