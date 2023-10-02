Cleary is a beast says, winger Turuva

Penrith Panthers speedster Sunia Turuva says superstar halfback Nathan Cleary is a beast putting on a daring performance to edge the Brisbane Broncos 26-24 and successfully defend their 2023 NRL Premiership title in Sydney last night.

Co-captain Cleary prduced a stunning performance to clinch the 2023 Clive Churchill Medal, becoming just the third player to win the award on multiple occasions.

“Seeing Cleary do all those things, he’s a beast bro,” Turuva told NRL.

“I can’t get over that last 15 minutes, it was all crazy and happened so fast.”

He scored the match-winning try and landed the match-winning conversion as Penrith roared back from a 16-point deficit – chalking up their third consecutive title courtesy of the biggest comeback in NRL grand final history.

Cleary finished the game with 12 points – courtesy of a try and four goals from as many attempts – while also adding a line break and a try assist for Moses Leota.

The 21-year-old, who just won the NRL Rookie of the Year award relished his first-ever Premiership title after replacing injured winger Taylan May in February.

“It’s been a crazy season man.”

“Firstly, glory to God, I wouldn’t have been here without him.”

“I have seen Taylan go down in the challenge game and I was filling in for him but then I knew I had a job to do coming into this season.”

“I have seen coach Ivan and the boys have full trust in me, that’s what helped me.”

“They are massive. They queued the whole season and I knew I would wear a couple of bruises in the game,” talking about the big carries he did against the Broncos.