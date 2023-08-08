Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Cokanasiga axed from England’s WC squad

Photo Courtesy: Autumn Nations Series

Giant Fiji-born Bath rugby winger Joe Cokanasiga has been axed from England’s 33-member Rugby World Cup squad.

Despite putting up strong performances for Bath in the Rugby Championship for the last two seasons, he could not impress selectors.

Cokanasiga was also part of head coach Steve Borthwick’s recent camps and seized his opportunities during England’s disappointing 20-9 defeat to Wales in the test this season.

Meanwhile, England will play a test match against the Flying Fijians on the 27 of this month ahead of their campaign at the World Cup.

England’s Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Billy Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
