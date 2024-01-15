Cokanasiga helps Bath progress to knockout

Fijian winger Joe Cokanasiga scored a crucial try as Bath qualified for the Investec Champions Cup knockout with a hard-fought 29-25 bonus-point win over Racing 92 today.

Scrum-half Nolann le Garrec scored the opening try of the game, with prop Thomas du Toit responding for the hosts.

Second-half tries from Kitione Kamikamica and Henry Arundell extended Racing’s lead before tries by Alfie Barbeary, Cokanasiga and Will Muir.

Despite the comeback, Barbeary was sent off for a second yellow card.

The 23-year-old was lucky not be sent off in the opening stages of the game when he made direct shoulder contact to the chin of Max Spring. The challenge was deemed a yellow card.

With five minutes left, the number eight was reviewed for foul play having led with his forearm off the back of the scrum, which was punished to dampen what was an impressive performance from the back rower.

Flying Fijians winger Vinaya Habosi also started the match for Racing but was well contained throughout the encounter.

Bath seal their spot in the knockouts for the first time since 2015 and they now travel to Toulouse on 21 January, knowing a win will seal top spot in Pool Two.

Three-time runners-up Racing will need a win in their final game against Cardiff in their hope for qualification to the knockout stages.