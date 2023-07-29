Saturday, July 29, 2023
Command Post in Golan Heights gets Fijian name

In recognition of the Fiji Police Force’s contribution towards peacekeeping under the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), a Command Post in Golan Heights has been named “Nasova”.

While conveying the Force’s appreciation to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration (ACP-A) Meli Sateki said it is an honour to have the contribution of Fijian Police Peacekeepers recognized through the naming of the command post.

ACP Sateki said “Nasova” is known as the home of the Fiji Police Force, where policing careers are born.

Meanwhile Police officers who recently returned from Golan Heights after completing their tour of duty with the Fiji Military Battalion 09, including officers from the Fiji Corrections Service, gathered yesterday in Suva to convey their appreciation to senior officers of the RFMF.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
