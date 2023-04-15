Community needs to work with Police: Tikoduadua

Minister for Internal Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says that police could not do it on their own, however relied on the collective efforts from the community.

Tikoduadua also added that police were only answerable to the law when the law is compromised.

Speaking at the Commissioning of the Naduri Police Community Post, Tikoduadua said it is the community where crimes could be prevented.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, commended the vanua o Caumatalevu, that funded the construction of the Police Post.

Tikoduadua said that their vision to deter crime in the tikina o Macuata.

“This would be an example to all communities in Fiji to actively play a role in curbing crime in their respective areas. I acknowledge the role of the Vanua and the community in helping uphold the law, as the State and the Police cannot do it alone.”