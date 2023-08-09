Cotter joins Romania for World Cup

Former Flying Fijians mentor Vern Cotter has joined Romania’s coaching panel as a consultant for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in September.

The 61-year-old resigned from the Flying Fijians role earlier this year and no later he was landed a coaching deal by the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific for next season.

“I am glad to be part of Rugby Romania’s World Cup adventure,” Cotter said on the Romanian Federation’s X account.

“I have been overseeing their preparation since this year’s Rugby Europe Championship, and I will be involved as an advisor for the RWC, hoping the Oaks will evolve, play some good games and exceed everyone’s expectations.”

Cotter will help Romania navigate a challenging World Cup pool stage after being drawn in Pool B where they will face defending champions South Africa, world number one Ireland, Tonga and Scotland.

The Oaks qualified for the Rugby World Cup 2023 after Spain was handed a 10-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player during two qualifying matches.

Romania will open their campaign against Ireland in Bordeaux on 9 September.