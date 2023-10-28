Court grants interim stay for Kim

The Lautoka High Court has granted an interim stay for Grace Road Fiji, Senior-Director Daniel Kim and three others until 15 November when the Court rules in another constitutional redress matter.

This means the Department of Immigration cannot deport Kim before 15 November 2023.

Kim was represented by King’s Counsel Simon Ower, Ronald Gordon, Nilesh Prasad and Vasu Pillay while Solicitor General, Ropate Lomavatu is representing the State.

A Habeas Corpus application filed by Kim’s counsel was also struck out by the court.

A Writ of Habeas Corpus protects against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment.

Kim remains in the custody of the Department of Immigration as he has been declared a prohibited immigrant by the Government, making his presence in Fiji unlawful after the South Korean Government nullified his passport.

The court also dealt with a judicial review matter regarding Kim where the court also heard an application for stay where the ruling will be delivered next Wednesday.