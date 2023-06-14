Court to deliver Naidu ruling next month

The High Court is expected to deliver its ruling next month on whether the case of Suva lawyer Richard Naidu will continue or fresh proceedings will begin.

Naidu appeared before High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar yesterday.

He was found guilty in November last year by High Court Judge Justice Jude Nanayakkara for contempt, scandalising the court.

Naidu posted on his Facebook page a picture of a judgment in a case represented by his associate that had the word ‘injunction’ misspelt, and then made some comments that he was pretty sure the applicant wanted an injunction.

The committal proceeding was brought against Naidu by the former Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Naidu is being represented by Jon Apted, while Feizal Haniff appeared from the Attorney-General’s Office.

The matter has been adjourned to 14 July.