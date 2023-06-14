Wednesday, June 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Court to deliver Naidu ruling next month

The High Court is expected to deliver its ruling next month on whether the case of Suva lawyer Richard Naidu will continue or fresh proceedings will begin.

Naidu appeared before High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar yesterday.

He was found guilty in November last year by High Court Judge Justice Jude Nanayakkara for contempt, scandalising the court.

Naidu posted on his Facebook page a picture of a judgment in a case represented by his associate that had the word ‘injunction’ misspelt, and then made some comments that he was pretty sure the applicant wanted an injunction.

The committal proceeding was brought against Naidu by the former Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Naidu is being represented by Jon Apted, while Feizal Haniff appeared from the Attorney-General’s Office.

The matter has been adjourned to 14 July.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Coalition partners to meet monthly

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says that the Coalition ...
News

SODELPA to hold AGM next Saturday

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will hold its Annual General Me...
Football

Singh joins Fiji U19 Women’s ...

US-based Priya Singh has joined the Digicel Fiji Under 19 Women's c...
News

Sayed-Khaiyum not the sole arbiter:...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has hit back on the former Atto...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Coalition partners to meet month...

News
SODELPA Ge...

SODELPA to hold AGM next Saturda...

News
The Social...

Singh joins Fiji U19 Women’...

Football
US-based P...

Sayed-Khaiyum not the sole arbit...

News
The Social...

Cook to replace injured Koroisau...

Rugby
South Sydn...

Doge, Ikanivere grab double Drua...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

FijiFirst Party’s suspensi...

News
The Fijian...

$9m budget for cyclone recovery ...

News
The Govern...

Valevou saves T/Naitasiri in FAC...

Football
Hardworkin...

Namosi to play for late Kunatuba...

Rugby
Finalists ...

Stallone says Schwarzenegger is ...

Entertainment
Sylvester ...

Patel re-elected as Fiji FA Pres...

Football
Rajesh Pat...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Coalition partners to meet monthly