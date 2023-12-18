Monday, December 18, 2023
CVC matches to be played in Lautoka

The venue for the two-legged Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion (CVC) series has been finalised.

Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammad Yusuf confirmed to FijiLive that Churchill Park, Lautoka is the tentative venue.

“We have tentatively booked it but we are trying to get the ground ready.” he said

The CVC, marking the start of the 2024 season, will feature two clashes between Digicel Fiji Premier League winners Lautoka and Courts IDC winners Ba.

The first game is scheduled for 28 January 28, followed by the second on 5 February.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
