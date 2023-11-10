Daugunu in Rebels’ strongest roster

Fiji-born winger Filipo Daugunu has been named in the Melbourne Rebels strongest Super Rugby Pacific roster to date.

The Rebels will charge into the new season boasting an experienced top-end rich in capped internationals complementing a young, hungry and emerging group.

Also named in the squad is former Marist Brothers High School student Angelo Smith.

Headlining a record number of capped internationals is star signing Taniela Tupou, who will bolster an already talented forward pack of Wallabies including Matt Gibbon, Sam Talakai and Victorian duo Jordan Uelese and Pone Fa’amausili.

Joining Tupou in Rebels’ colours for 2024 is Wallabies’ Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Daugunu, capped All Black Matt Proctor and capped English scrum-half Jack Maunder.

Reigning Players’ Player Carter Gordon will continue his ascension to rugby stardom as the twenty-two-year-old looks to build on his first full year of Super Rugby play.

Gordon is one of a number of rising stars coming through the ranks, with Lukas Ripley, Glen Vaihu, Josh Canham, Vaiolini Ekuasi, David Feliuai, Zach Hough, Angelo Smith, Daniel Maiava and Mason Gordon all set to play important roles in the season ahead following outstanding off-season campaigns.

The excitement at The Stockade is palpable, with the Rebels launching into their new season at home for the first time since 2018 with a Friday night battle against the Brumbies on February 23.

The following week, the Rebels will play Super Round hosts for the third consecutive year as part of a two-week homestand to kick off their 2024 campaign.

Overall the Rebels will host seven matches at AAMI Park including three New Zealand blockbusters, classic Australian derbies, and a Friday night clash against the Fijian Drua.

Rebels squad: Matt Gibbon, Cabous Eloff, Isaac Kailea, Alex Mafi, Jordan Uelese, Ethan Dobbins, Pone Fa’amausili, Sam Talakai, Taniela Tupou, Josh Canham, Luhkan Salakai-Loto, Angelo Smith, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Zac Hough, Josh Kemeny, Rob Leota, Daniel Maiava, Brad Wilkin, Ryan Louwrens, James Tuttle, Jack Maunder, Carter Gordon, Jake Strachan, Mason Gordon, David Feliuai, Lukas Ripley, Matt Proctor, Nick Jooste, Lebron Naea, Divad Palu, David Vaihu, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway, Darby Lancaster, Joe Pincus, Glen Vaihu.