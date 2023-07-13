Deal with it, Rabuka tells Radrodro

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has issued a stern warning to Minister for Education, Minister Aseri Radrodro to work with what he has got left and accept the appointment of psychotherapist Selina Kuruleca as the Permanent Secretary.

Speaking to the media, Rabuka said it is now Radrodro’s problem if he does not agree with the decision of the Public Service Commission on the appointment of Kuruleca.

Rabuka revealed that the Minister for Education told him that he did not like her – which was not good enough.

The Prime Minister said the Public Service Commission is allowed to do its own work and they will make a list of recommendations which he agrees with.

Earlier this week, Radrodro said that the teacher unions did not agree with Kuruleca’s appointment.

Rabuka said that the unions have no power to decide on who is appointed as the Permanent Secretary, and they had written to the Radrodro, and not to him.

Section 126 of the Constitution says that the Public Service Commission has the functions to appoint and terminate permanent secretaries, with the agreement of the Prime Minister.