Debate on local govt amendment bill

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has introduced a Bill to amend the Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2023 that sought to reform the Local Government Act 1972.

This is to ensure that government election procedures and processes are consistent with the legislations, relevant to elections.

Speaking on his motion, the Attorney-General said the Bill seeks to bring into effect the policy decision of the Government to undertake local government elections.

Turaga said Clause 1 of the Bill provides for the short title and commencement – If passed by Parliament, the amending legislation will come into force on a date appointed by the Minister by notice in the Gazette.

He said Clause 2 of the Bill provides for the definitions of the terms used throughout the Bill.

He said Clause 3 of the Bill amends section 9 of the Act to include that the Electoral Commission consults the Minister to determine the number of councillors in each ward, and Clause 4 of the Bill deletes section 9A of the Act to remove the provision for special administrators.

The Attorney-General said Clause 5 of the Bill deletes section 10 of the Act and substitutes a new section which provides the manner in which a candidate can stand for election to the Council, and the qualifications required. It also inserts a new section 10A, which provides for the provisions relating to the disqualification of a candidate after he or she has been nominated for election.

Clause 6 of the Bill amends section 11 of the Act to provide for the qualification of voters.

Clause 7 of the Bill amends section 12 of the Act to delete the term “elector” and substitute it with the term “voter”.

Clause 8 of the Bill amends section 13 of the Act to allow for the Minister Responsible for elections to make regulations in relation to the conduct of elections.

Clause 9 of the Bill amends section 14 of the Act to provide that Parliament will allocate financial resources to the Fijian Elections Office for the conduct of local government elections.

Clause 10 of the Bill inserts section 15A to provide for the vacancy of a seat of a councillor.

Clause 11 of the Bill deletes section 16A of the Act.

Clause 12 of the Bill amends section 21 of the Act to amend the method used to determine the outcome when there is a draw in votes.

Clause 13 of the Bill amends section 23 of the Act to amend the method used when there is a draw in votes.

Clause 14 of the Bill amends section 25(1) of the Act to replace “town clerk” with “Chief Executive Officer”.

Clause 15 of the Bill provides the transitional provisions.

Clause 16 of the Bill revokes the Local Government (Elections) Regulations 1972.

The Attorney-General added that the Act comes under the responsibility of the Minister Responsible for Government.

Meanwhile, Turaga has also moved his motion under Standing Orders 51 (1) (2) (3), requesting Parliament consider the Bill without delay, that the Bill be debated on Thursday for one hour and that the Right to Reply be given to him.