Decisions will involve comprehensive discussions: FRU

Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board chair, Peter Mazey says decisions regarding the national 7s coaching staff would involve comprehensive discussions with all stakeholders, including players and support staff.

In response to recent media reports suggesting the possible removal of 7s head coach Ben Gollings, Mazey has issued a clarification to dispel any misconceptions affecting players and the public.

The clarification came following a regular board meeting held on Monday (29/01), focusing on operational matters, 2024 budget reviews, and domestic tournament plans.

“We met to review departmental reports and discuss this year’s domestic tournament plans,” Mazey stated.

A key aspect of the meeting involved the High Performance Unit General Manager and the Board conducting a review with the Fiji Airways 7s teams’ coaches.

This process aims to evaluate team performance and pinpoint areas for improvement.

Mazey’s statement reinforces Fiji Rugby’s dedication to maintaining a supportive and constructive environment for its national teams.

The Fiji Rugby Union also acknowledges the continuous support from fans and encourages the public to seek information directly from official announcements for accuracy.