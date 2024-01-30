Tuesday, January 30, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Decisions will involve comprehensive discussions: FRU

Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board chair, Peter Mazey says decisions regarding the national 7s coaching staff would involve comprehensive discussions with all stakeholders, including players and support staff.

In response to recent media reports suggesting the possible removal of 7s head coach Ben Gollings, Mazey has issued a clarification to dispel any misconceptions affecting players and the public.

The clarification came following a regular board meeting held on Monday (29/01), focusing on operational matters, 2024 budget reviews, and domestic tournament plans.

“We met to review departmental reports and discuss this year’s domestic tournament plans,” Mazey stated.

A key aspect of the meeting involved the High Performance Unit General Manager and the Board conducting a review with the Fiji Airways 7s teams’ coaches.

This process aims to evaluate team performance and pinpoint areas for improvement.

Mazey’s statement reinforces Fiji Rugby’s dedication to maintaining a supportive and constructive environment for its national teams.

The Fiji Rugby Union also acknowledges the continuous support from fans and encourages the public to seek information directly from official announcements for accuracy.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Kumar eyes redemption in CVC decide...

Interim Ba Coach Sunil Kumar is gearing up for a strong comeback in...
News

$1.3m worth of damages by home fire...

There have been 17 residential fires so far this year, causing an e...
Sports

Saukuru addresses concerns about Fi...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru,has responded to concern...
News

Heavy Rain Alert in place for Fiji ...

A Heavy Rain Alert is now in force for the whole Fiji Group. The...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Kumar eyes redemption in CVC dec...

Football
Interim Ba...

$1.3m worth of damages by home f...

News
There have...

Saukuru addresses concerns about...

Sports
Minister f...

Heavy Rain Alert in place for Fi...

News
A Heavy Ra...

Davis to miss Olympic Qualifiers...

Football
Fiji Kula'...

Ro Teimumu tipped to replace Rad...

News
In a lates...

Popular News

OFC aims to introduce VAR by 202...

Football
Plans to i...

SODELPA is free to do as it will...

News
Prime Mini...

Makoi man dies in Yaqara acciden...

News
A man in h...

$1.3m worth of damages by home f...

News
There have...

Matter stood down in Nadi drug b...

News
The Magist...

Mausio denies money laundering c...

News
Businessma...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Kumar eyes redemption in CVC decider