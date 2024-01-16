Tuesday, January 16, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Dehumanization unfolding in Fiji: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum addressed the press today, discussing the recent acts of violence in Fiji, specifically referring to a disturbing incident in December 2023, where an 18-year-old boy fatally injured a man during an aggravated robbery.

The attack, characterized by its brutality, left the victim with a severe cut on his face which led to his death afterwards, raised questions about the motives behind such violent behavior.

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned the underlying factors contributing to this surge in violence, linking it to a broader societal issue.

“What drove somebody to do that?” he asked, suggesting that a ‘dehumanization process’ is currently unfolding within Fijian society, fueled by racism.

“There’s a dehumanization process taking place in Fiji at the moment because of Racism,” he stated, implying that constant derogatory labeling of certain groups as ‘bad’ or ‘Vulagis’ could desensitize individuals to acts of violence.

He further explained that this dehumanization leads to a lack of empathy, making extreme acts like assault or even murder feel less consequential to the perpetrators.

“Not only in Fiji, it’s happening in many other countries,” he said, pointing out that Fiji is not isolated in facing these challenges.”

He also touched upon other contributing factors, such as ineffective law enforcement, widespread discrimination, and economic challenges.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the lack of opportunities within Fiji compared to neighboring countries, “Economy is not doing well…more opportunities in Australia and New Zealand, so people will leave,” he commented, suggesting that these issues could also be driving factors behind the recent increase in violent acts.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Minister, Health experts visit Vanu...

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, i...
Rugby

Dickson, Nicole to lead Kiwis in Co...

Seasoned campaigners Sam Dickson and Amanaki Nicole will lead the N...
Boxing

Haider sets sights on US boxing sce...

Fijian Boxer, Ubbayd Haider (formerly known as Nathan Singh) is set...
News

Fiji’s climate perspectives p...

Director of Planning, Policy, and Research for the Ministry of Suga...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Minister, Health experts visit V...

News
Minister f...

Dickson, Nicole to lead Kiwis in...

Rugby
Seasoned c...

Haider sets sights on US boxing ...

Boxing
Fijian Box...

Fiji’s climate perspective...

News
Director o...

Rebel Wilson opens up about rega...

Entertainment
Rebel Wils...

Hanu Man soars high in global bo...

Entertainment
Hanu Man, ...

Popular News

Tikoitoga’s body flown in ...

News
The body F...

Taveuni flights revised due to r...

News
Fiji Link ...

Raiwalui departs London Broncos

Rugby
London Bro...

Ratuniyarawa jailed over sexual ...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Rasaku focused on Olympic dream

Rugby
Fiji 7s ro...

Ba renews Rooster CVC sponsorshi...

Football
Ba FC has ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Minister, Health experts visit Vanua Levu