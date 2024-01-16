Dehumanization unfolding in Fiji: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum addressed the press today, discussing the recent acts of violence in Fiji, specifically referring to a disturbing incident in December 2023, where an 18-year-old boy fatally injured a man during an aggravated robbery.

The attack, characterized by its brutality, left the victim with a severe cut on his face which led to his death afterwards, raised questions about the motives behind such violent behavior.

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned the underlying factors contributing to this surge in violence, linking it to a broader societal issue.

“What drove somebody to do that?” he asked, suggesting that a ‘dehumanization process’ is currently unfolding within Fijian society, fueled by racism.

“There’s a dehumanization process taking place in Fiji at the moment because of Racism,” he stated, implying that constant derogatory labeling of certain groups as ‘bad’ or ‘Vulagis’ could desensitize individuals to acts of violence.

He further explained that this dehumanization leads to a lack of empathy, making extreme acts like assault or even murder feel less consequential to the perpetrators.

“Not only in Fiji, it’s happening in many other countries,” he said, pointing out that Fiji is not isolated in facing these challenges.”

He also touched upon other contributing factors, such as ineffective law enforcement, widespread discrimination, and economic challenges.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the lack of opportunities within Fiji compared to neighboring countries, “Economy is not doing well…more opportunities in Australia and New Zealand, so people will leave,” he commented, suggesting that these issues could also be driving factors behind the recent increase in violent acts.