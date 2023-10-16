Dogalau dedicates goal, win to teammates

Lanky striker Etonia Dogalau dedicated his goal and Ba’s Inter District Championship (IDC) win to hardworking teammates.

While Dogalau was confident of scoring a goal in the final, he was out to fill fellow teammate Savenaca Nakalevu’s missing shoes in the team.

Nakalevu had to leave the team after playing the first match of the IDC as he lost his father before the tournament started and had to join his family for funeral preparations.

“Before we took the field, I told my teammates that I would score.”

“I’m just so happy that I was able to do that and I’m proud of my team’s performance because all the players fought tooth and nail to win the tournament.”

“This win is for everyone and especially for Praneel Naidu, who celebrated his wedding anniversary, and also for Savenaca. He couldn’t play in the tournament because of the death in his family and we wanted to win this for him.”

“Having one brother out of the team really hurt us but we used that as a motivation to give our best and play for his family and him knowing how much he loves football.”

Meanwhile, Dogalau has confirmed that he would love to remain with the Men-In-Black next season.

“It’s great to be playing for Ba and I want to stay with the team next year. It’s the same district where I was born and so was my father and grandparents. I just want to carry their legacy with this team.”