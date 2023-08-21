Dogalau leads Fiji’s Olympic qualifiers campaign

Lanky Ba striker Etonia Dogalau will lead Fiji’s campaign the Olympic Qualifiers in Auckland, New Zealand this month.

The 22-year-old Naivicula native from Tailevu who is the son of former Ba and national defender Lote Delai, has been a consistent performer for the Men in Black on the local front and also had a stint in New Zealand three seasons ago.

He will be assisted by top Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake.

Meanwhile, the majority of the players named in the team are from the Junior Bula Boys team that represented the country at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina earlier this year while nine overseas-based players also have been included in the squad.

The team departed Fiji yesterday and will open its campaign defending champions New Zealand at 3pm on 30 August and face PNG on 2 September.

The qualifiers will be held in Auckland from 27 August to 9 September and the tournament winner will earn the right to represent Oceania at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Fiji Under 23: Jason Rokovucake, Isikeli Sevanaia Junior, Aydin Mustahib, Mohammed Fataul Raheem, Peceli Sukabula, Inoke Turagalailai, Rahul Naresh, Sterling Vasconcellos, Semi Nabenu, Pavit Singh, Mohammed Nabeel, Raj Pillay, Gulam Razool, Nabil Begg, Brendan McMullen, Josaia Sela, Sailasa Ratu, Mohammed Yunus Atiq, Eshan Kumar, Gyanesh Reddy, Aporosa Yada, Netani Suluka, Thomas Dunn, Etonia Dogalau, Suliano Doli, Epeli Valevou, Peter Ravitasai, Abudullah Aiyas.