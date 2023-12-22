Friday, December 22, 2023
Doge secures life-long scrum deal with Taga

Flying Fijians and Fijian Drua forward Mesake Doge  and Fijiana 15s forward Laisa Taga tied the knot yesterday in a ceremony celebrating their long-standing relationship.

The couple, who have been together for nearly a decade, began their journey as friends in their youth before blossoming into a loving relationship.

“We were pretty young, started as friends and then it developed into a relationship,”  Doge shared with FijiLive, reflecting on their early days and the transition into love.

Their relationship, however, was not without its challenges. Doge’s career took him overseas, putting a strain on their connection.

“It was quite hard for us to manage the long-distance relationship,” he admitted, adding, “When covid hit, I was away from home, we had a bit of a break then for about three years.” Yet, the bond they shared proved resilient, rekindling upon Doge’s return home.

Laisa, the daughter of former Flying Fijians forward, the late Mosese Taga balanced her commitments as a Fijiana representative whilst pursuing a career in nursing.

Doge expressed his gratitude for her understanding of the demands of a professional athlete.

“She really understood how my career goes and understands the time it takes for training as a rugby player,”

“Being married comes with more responsibility, but everything falls in place for me,” he stated, acknowledging the motivation he draws from starting a family of his own.

Doge’s appreciation extends to both their families, who have come together through their union.

“I am very grateful for her and her family who are my family,” he concluded.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
