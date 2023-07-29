Saturday, July 29, 2023
Domo begins search for Bulikula 9s reps

Fiji Bulikula Nines selector Bill Domo has begun scouting players for the upcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The Fiji National Rugby League Nines Tri-series will conclude today at the final leg in Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Twelve men’s teams and eight women’s teams will converse in rugby town for the final leg and selectors are expecting fireworks.

Domo says that the series has produced some promising prompts of new talents in both men and women’s divisions.

“I am fully impressed by the number of talents displayed by players during this competition.”

Journalist | news@fijilive.com
