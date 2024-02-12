Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Driver is latest road fatality, others hospitalised

Police has confirmed that a man is the latest road fatality after the vehicle he was driving veered to the opposite side of the road and collided with a four-wheeler truck.

Director of Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana said the accident happened in Waimalika, outside Nadi at midday today.

SSP Divuana said the driver unfortunately passed away while the three passengers were rushed to the Nadi Hospital where they are receiving medical attention.

The driver of the other vehicle also sustained injuries.

More details will follow as police are yet to receive the full particulars of the victim.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
