E-learning portal launched

Acting Minister for Trade Maciu Nalumisa launched the Standards E-learning Portal today, which coincides with World Standards Day.

This global celebration helps spread awareness about the significance of standardization in the global economy among regulators, consumers, and industries.

Speaking at the launch, Nalumisa said this portal will be a beacon illuminating a better understanding a better role that standards play in nation-building.

Nalumisa said standards is like a compass guiding policymakers, stakeholders and consumers to achieving environmental sustainability and reducing impacts of climate change.

There are three modules on the portal.

Module 1 is an introduction into international standards; Module 2 focuses on quality promotion, while Module 3 is on international standards and public policy.

“This e-learning exercise will help creates awareness, influence quality and safety, promote policymaker engagement to leverage policy that supports quality standards and empowers consumer empowerment to understand the importance of accessing quality goods and services.”

The theme for the 2023 celebration is ‘Shared vision for a better world’.