Friday, October 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

E-learning portal launched

Acting Minister for Trade Maciu Nalumisa launched the Standards E-learning Portal today, which coincides with World Standards Day.

This global celebration helps spread awareness about the significance of standardization in the global economy among regulators, consumers, and industries.

Speaking at the launch, Nalumisa said this portal will be a beacon illuminating a better understanding a better role that standards play in nation-building.

Nalumisa said standards is like a compass guiding policymakers, stakeholders and consumers to achieving environmental sustainability and reducing impacts of climate change.

There are three modules on the portal.

Module 1 is an introduction into international standards; Module 2 focuses on quality promotion, while Module 3 is on international standards and public policy.

“This e-learning exercise will help creates awareness, influence quality and safety, promote policymaker engagement to leverage policy that supports quality standards and empowers consumer empowerment to understand the importance of accessing quality goods and services.”

The theme for the 2023 celebration is ‘Shared vision for a better world’.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Veteran Codro ruled out of IDC semi...

Veteran utility Meli Codro will miss Suva's Inter District Champion...
News

Ro Teimumu appointed chair of TSLS

Ro Teimumu Vuikaba Kepa has been appointed the new Tertiary Scholar...
News

Sexual crimes against minors remain...

Sexual offences against minors remained prevalent last month. Ac...
News

Juveniles charged with serious sex ...

Three juveniles were charged by the Office of the Director of Publi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Veteran Codro ruled out of IDC s...

Football
Veteran ut...

Ro Teimumu appointed chair of TS...

News
Ro Teimumu...

Sexual crimes against minors rem...

News
Sexual off...

Juveniles charged with serious s...

News
Three juve...

Suva ready to topple champs Nadi...

Rugby
Suva Capta...

Fiji to issue sovereign blue bon...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Sahib to miss IDC semifinal agai...

Football
Top centra...

Cabinet approves second package ...

News
Cabinet ha...

T/Naitasiri’s early exit u...

2023 IDC
Tailevu Na...

Suva books spot in Skipper Cup f...

Rugby
Suva is th...

BOG defeat behind us now, says P...

2023 IDC
Lautoka bo...

Outgoing envoy assures JapanR...

News
Outgoing J...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Veteran Codro ruled out of IDC semis