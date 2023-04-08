Saturday, April 8, 2023
Employers reminded to pay staff for Easter holidays

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh has reminded employers who operate during the Easter public holidays to pay workers their public holiday pay.

Singh highlighted that according to the Employment Relations Act 2007, a worker must be paid for each public holiday for the number of hours the worker would have normally worked on that day had it not been a public holiday.

“If a worker is employed this Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday, then a worker is entitled to double pay.”

“If a worker does not work during the public holiday and has worked the normal working day before and after the public holiday, then the worker is entitled to a single public holiday pay.”

“If a worker is unable to work on the normal working day before and after the public holiday, then they must provide a valid reason or a medical certificate to be entitled to a public holiday pay.”

Singh further added that both workers and employers must clearly understand the rationale behind the public holiday pay entitlement as per the Employment Relations Act (ERA) 2007 and must contact the nearest Ministry of Employment Office for any clarifications or refer to the relevant amended Wages Regulations and the Employment Relations (National Minimum Wage) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 enforced from April 01, 2022.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
