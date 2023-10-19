Thursday, October 19, 2023
FANCA ICC gets underway in Nadi

The 2023 FANCA International Club Championship (ICC) has kicked off at Prince Charles Park, in Nadi today where ten top-class football matches will be on display on the opening day.

The first match between Fiji West Legends and Fiji South Legends is currently underway.

In the main division at 1.30pm, a star-studded Ba outfit with the likes of Nabil Beg, Faazil Ali, Kasim Khan, and Clarence Hussein will meet Varavu.

At 3pm, Lautoka Blues will face Drasa.

The Blues has the services of Zibraz Saheb, Usman Omede, Abu Zahid, and Shazil Ali.

At 4.15pm, Danemora from NZ will battle against Cuvu which has the services of Nadroga reps Zoheb Rahim and Zain Ali.

The official opening will take place at 5.30 pm.

Then at 6.45 pm, the defending champion Sydney Mulomulo will come up against Sabeto.

Sydney Mulomulo is laced with Fiji U19 rep Abdullah Ayas, and Fiji U17 Ibraheem Afazal.

At 8pm, host Nadi will take on Suva.

The jetsetters boast the likes of William Valentine, Shafim Buksh, Sahil Valentine, Mohd Ayman, Mosese Balenagaga( Mohd Musa) and Zainal Ali while Suva has Fiji’s inform goalkeeper Alzaar Alam, Mohammed Naizal, Jonetani Buksh and Altamish Khan.

At 9.15pm, Maigania takes on Valley United, from the USA.

Nadroga’s Ato Yankson, Lautoka’s Afraz Ali and  young Ba youngster Gulam Razool will feature for the Maigania.

Then at 10.30pm, in the last match of the day, Western Sydney Legends will face California Legends.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
