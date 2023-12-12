Fatal Ferris wheel accident report forwarded to ODPP

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations has referred its findings into the fatal amusement ride accident that occurred at the Fiji Showcase to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This is after six months had passed that the report is now being handed-over to ODPP for sanctions.

Speaking to FijiLive, Minister Responsible Agni Deo Singh said the report was forwarded to ODPP a couple of weeks ago.

Singh said the details of the report he was not at liberty to divulge anything else.

In July, investigation had begun into the amusement ride accident.

A 21-year-old woman lost her life in the accident after falling from a Ferris wheel while two others had been admitted in hospital with serious injuries.

The National OHS Service had then issued a prohibition notice for the operators of the Ferris wheel and that a full investigation is completed.

The amusement ride which was involved in the mishap will no longer be permitted to operate.

FijiLive has also reached out to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for comments.