Tuesday, December 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fatal Ferris wheel accident report forwarded to ODPP

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations has referred its findings into the fatal amusement ride accident that occurred at the Fiji Showcase to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This is after six months had passed that the report is now being handed-over to ODPP for sanctions.

Speaking to FijiLive, Minister Responsible Agni Deo Singh said the report was forwarded to ODPP a couple of weeks ago.

Singh said the details of the report he was not at liberty to divulge anything else.

In July, investigation had begun into the amusement ride accident.

A 21-year-old woman lost her life in the accident after falling from a Ferris wheel while two others had been admitted in hospital with serious injuries.

The National OHS Service had then issued a prohibition notice for the operators of the Ferris wheel and that a full investigation is completed.

The amusement ride which was involved in the mishap will no longer be permitted to operate.

FijiLive has also reached out to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for comments.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Kamikamica slams Sayed-Khaiyum for ...

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has slammed the statement by...
Football

Only 6 clubs to feature in NCC

Only 6 clubs will feature in the 2023 National Club Championship wh...
Rugby

Fijiana fourth on SVNS table

The Fiji Women's 7s side is fourth on the SVNS table after finishin...
Rugby

New head coach to be based in Fiji ...

Fiji Rugby Union Trustees chair, Peter Mazey says the successful ca...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Kamikamica slams Sayed-Khaiyum f...

News
Deputy Pri...

Only 6 clubs to feature in NCC

Football
Only 6 clu...

Fijiana fourth on SVNS table

Rugby
The Fiji W...

New head coach to be based in Fi...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Fijians look to us, lead by exam...

News
Members of...

No Fijiana reps in Dream Team

Rugby
No members...

Popular News

Mayanavanua benched, Matavesi mi...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Rewa wins inaugural Beach Soccer...

Football
Rewa clinc...

Radradra links up with Lyon

Rugby
Fijian cen...

Sowakula to make second start fo...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Airport runways to undergo maint...

News
Fiji Airpo...

Animal on course to score bigges...

Entertainment
Ranbir Kap...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Kamikamica slams Sayed-Khaiyum for comments