FCCC hands over investigation report to PSC Chair

An investigation report into the million- dollar wind turbine project, which fell through, is expected to be given to the Public Service Commission Chairperson, Luke Rokovada, later today.

Last month, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission alleged serious procedural breaches in the project spearheaded by American investor, Infinite Power Clean Energy PTE Limited.

Rokovada said that from the commission’s side of the investigation, they were looking into how the two permanent secretaries for Fisheries and Forestry and Youth and Sports came into the picture.

He said this did not go well with one of the two permanent secretaries – A forensic investigation is likely to be carried out.

“Due diligence was not adhered too, and investment guidelines were not followed or were ignored.”

“The report will be forwarded to the Office of the Prime Minister, as soon as we receive the report,” Rokovada said.