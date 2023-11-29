Wednesday, November 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FEO awaits findings on 2022 elections ‘glitch’

The Fijian Elections Office says it is awaiting the findings of the final report of the external audit that commenced following the ‘glitch’ at the 2022 General Election.

This has been highlighted in the Joint Report of the Electoral Commission and the Supervisor of Elections for the 2022 general elections.

The report said the FEO encountered an anomaly with the FEO Results App during the release of the results, where the App ceased functioning and, when it returned after several hours, there appeared to be inconsistent results.

The commission was briefed regarding the anomaly by the former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

Following this anomaly with the FEO Result App, the commission received complaints from a number of individuals via the Electoral Commission complaints portal.

The complainants sought manual counting of the votes for the 2022 general election.

The report said that as a result, the commission did a media release on 16th December 2022 to clarify that the FEO Results App is not used to count votes but is used to upload the data after the votes have been manually counted and the Protocol of Results is entered in the Result Management Information System.

Speaking to the media, the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa said just like the public, the Fijian Elections Office is awaiting the external audit report on the ‘glitch’.

Their internal audit says the ‘glitch’ was a human error.

“We have the Results Management System which is an offline network, and then you have the 2022 Elections Results App, online network… The FEO staff that moved the data from the offline system to the online moved the wrong data.”

“That was what was seen in the preliminary investigation,” Mataiciwa added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

More rain expected, says Weather Of...

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure lies ...
Dubai 7s

Tabu for FOSROC Steelers in Dubai 7...

Robust former Fiji 7s forward Kavekini Tabu has been named in the F...
Football

Police retains Sukuna bowl soccer t...

Defending champions Fiji Police Force retained the 2023 Sukuna Bowl...
News

Renew teaching license or face de-r...

The Fiji Teachers Registration Authority (FTRA) is calling on teach...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

More rain expected, says Weather...

News
The Fiji M...

Tabu for FOSROC Steelers in Duba...

Dubai 7s
Robust for...

Police retains Sukuna bowl socce...

Football
Defending ...

Renew teaching license or face d...

News
The Fiji T...

Strike now eminent for USP staff...

News
The USP St...

Trio dropped from match day squa...

Football
Three Fiji...

Popular News

WAF bill payment now available o...

News
The Water ...

Trio dropped from match day squa...

Football
Three Fiji...

Karan wins Fiji’s first tr...

2023 Pacific Games
Yaladro Ta...

There were no legal hurdles, cla...

News
Former Pri...

Tiffany Haddish arrested for all...

Entertainment
Tiffany Ha...

Heavy rain, flash flood warning

News
The Fiji M...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

More rain expected, says Weather Office