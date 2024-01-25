Thursday, January 25, 2024
FICAC investigates Gavoka and others

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has received a complaint against Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka and others on serious corruption related allegations.

The complainant, Alexandra Forwood said the complaint is against Gavoka, Rewa’s high chief Ro Teimumu Kepa, businessman Michael Mausio, members of the Fiji Airways Board, the Faith Harvest Church and the International Christian Embassy of Jerusalem.

Forwood said that the deed of agreement between the charterer WABS Trading and Fiji Airways stated that the total cost of the charter flight was $3 million and not $2 million, as publicly claimed by the Gavoka.

She said a total of 197 passengers travelled on the special Charter Flight, last year and only 187 people paid in full while some did not pay for their trip.

She alleged that Gavoka abused office by authorising the charter, knowing that there were not enough funds available to cover the full cost of the $3 million fees of the airlines.

She said Mausio had contacted the Registrar Office to deregister Kane Holdings PTE Limited as the first guarantor of payments to Fiji Airways.

“Gavoka told Mausio that he will use the Marketing and Advertising budget from Tourism Fiji to balance Fiji Airways financials and cover the cost of the travel.”

Forwood also claims that Mausio has four other companies he uses as a front and engages Aliz Pacific accountancy firm to launder money.

FICAC has confirmed receiving the complaint.

Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai said the complaint is being assessed and they cannot comment further on the matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
