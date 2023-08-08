Fiji and Cooks to sign development agreement

Fiji and the Cook Islands are in the process of finalising a new Development Cooperation Agreement to advance economic cooperation, air transportation connectivity, trade, tourism, labour mobility and address climate change.

This was highlighted during a bilateral meeting held between the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka and the Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown in Suva today.

The two leaders discussed key areas of cooperation in the buildup to the Forum Troika meeting and the Forum Economic Ministers Meeting (FEMM) in Suva later this week.

Rabuka thanked Prime Minister Brown for his timely visit to Fiji particularly to finalise the Development Cooperation Agreement (DCA).

He said DCA will enhance opportunities for increased economic cooperation particularly with the potential to establish air connectivity with the Cook Islands through direct flights and collaboration in trade and tourism.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Brown’s role as the Chair of the Forum and reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to regional solidarity assuring full support to the Cook Islands as it prepares to host the upcoming PIFs Meeting later this year.

He said Fiji will work closely with Cook Islands and other Pacific Island countries in the implementation of the 2050 Strategy of the Blue Pacific Continent.