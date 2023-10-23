Bati pair charged for careless high tackles

Vodafone Fiji Bati reps Mikaele Ravalawa and Kitione Kautoga have been charged by NRL with Careless High Tackle offences following their 22-18 win over the Cook Islands in Sunday’s Pacific Championships clash in Port Moresby.

Ravalawa’s tackle on Kayal Iro in the third minute of the match was classified as a Grade 1 offence and will see the Dragons winger fined 7 per cent of his match fee if he enters an early guilty plea.

Should he fight the charge and lose he would be fined 10 per cent of his match fee.

Kautoga’s Grade 2 offence carries a fine of 13 per cent of his match fee with an early guilty plea, increasing to 20 per cent of his match fee should he challenge the charge and be found guilty at the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Bati are preparing for their second test against the PNG Kumuls this weekend.