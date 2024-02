In preparation for the back-to-back series, the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s squad departed for Vancouver last night, a week in advance.

The team will undergo intensive training and is likely to hold scrimmage sessions against teams from other pools.

Fiji is currently second in the standing and a win in Vancouver could see them move to the top of the standings.

The Joseva Talacolo captained side is in Pool A with leaders Argentina, host Canada and Spain.

The tournament kicks off next Friday.