Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Fiji FA refs role out soon: Patel

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has confirmed that a new Referees Director will be appointed by the end of this month.

Fiji FA has been yet to appoint a new RDO since the former FIFA Badge holder Rakesh Varman resigned from the post in February this year.

Patel said they have managed to get a new RDO and are finalising the contract.

A few districts during the Fiji FA Council Meeting recently raised concerns with regards to match officials at the Digicel Fiji Premier League matches, Senior League and Local League.

Nadi Football Association President Mohammed Mohin Rafiq said they were not able to host a few local league matches as referees failed to arrive at the match venue despite informing Fiji FA a few days prior.

Rewa Football Association President Nazil Buksh also raised his concerns about decisions made on field by match officials.

Buksh said they have already written to the Fiji FA to look into the decision making of officials in the league games.

Meanwhile, Madhu Sudhan is currently in the acting RDO of Fiji Football.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
