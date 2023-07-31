Fiji Pearls suffer massive defeat to Aust

The Fiji Pearls were thrashed 101-32 by the Australian Diamonds in their third pool match of the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa on Sunday.

The lighter and more agile Australians had complete domination and used their height advantage pretty well from the first whistle.

Australia took a commanding 23-9 lead after the first quarter.

They got more settled in the second quarter and stretched the lead to 46-18 by halftime.

The Diamonds had the match in the bag by the end of the third quarter as they led 77-27.

The Unaisi Rokoura coached Pearls lost to Tonga and posted a win over Zimbabwe in earlier pool matches.