Monday, July 31, 2023
Fiji Pearls suffer massive defeat to Aust

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 29: Sharon Bwanali of Zimbabwe in action during the Netball World Cup 2023 Pool A match between Zimbabwe and Fiji at Cape Town International Convention Centre Court 2 on July 29, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023)

The Fiji Pearls were thrashed 101-32 by the Australian Diamonds in their third pool match of the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa on Sunday.

The lighter and more agile Australians had complete domination and used their height advantage pretty well from the first whistle.

Australia took a commanding 23-9 lead after the first quarter.

They got more settled in the second quarter and stretched the lead to 46-18 by halftime.

The Diamonds had the match in the bag by the end of the third quarter as they led 77-27.

The Unaisi Rokoura coached Pearls lost to Tonga and posted a win over Zimbabwe in earlier pool matches.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
