Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Fiji returns to Nations Cup after 12 years

Fiji returns to the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup this week in Tahiti for the first time since 2011.

Coached by Solomon Islands legend Jerry Sam, the Fijian are eager to make a strong statement in Tahiti.

He said they have a few challenges as all his squad members are football players.

“I try my best to pass on the knowledge and relate the small-sided games to them.”

“There is now a good pathway for the future of Beach Soccer in Fiji. Most of the boys play Futsal and when you look at it, tactically, it’s [Beach Soccer] almost the same as Futsal and so we will try and put a tactical aspect of the game for these boys to understand what to execute,” he told OFC Media.

.Sam said he is a proud Solomon Islander but will have no divided loyalties when the Fijians face the Solomon Islands in their opening match at 4pm tomorrow.

“Yeah, with respect, Solomon Islands always have a good team. But within our boys we also we have prepared and know that within sport nothing is impossible and we are ready for the first match.” Sam said.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
