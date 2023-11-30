Fiji signs milestone agreement with VSA NZ

Fiji’s capabilities and capacities have will be further fortified following the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement signing with Volunteer Services Abroad (VSA), New Zealand.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity & Industrial Relations, Maretino Nemani officiated at the event alongside VSA Council Chair, Dana MacDiarmid in Suva yesterday.

Nemani emphasized the critical role of this collaboration and said it is important to recognize that without this support and opportunity, we could be helpless in terms of replenishing and strengthening our capabilities and capacities, which are most needed.

Acknowledging the culmination of efforts since 2018, he expressed gratitude for the establishment of this relationship, emphasizing its value for the government, stakeholders, and Non-governmental Organizations alike.

“The Government of Fiji is grateful for the signing to materialize and benefit the people of Fiji.”

Highlighting the diverse contributions of VSA, Nemani noted its positive impact on government ministries, CROP agencies such as SPC and USP, and the overall enhancement of specialized skills within the country.

This Memorandum of Agreement marks a significant step towards fostering collaboration, facilitating knowledge exchange, and building capacity in Fiji.

The Government looks forward to the tangible benefits that will arise from this partnership with Volunteer Services Abroad.