Thursday, November 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji signs milestone agreement with VSA NZ

Fiji’s capabilities and capacities have will be further fortified following the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement signing with Volunteer Services Abroad (VSA), New Zealand.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity & Industrial Relations, Maretino Nemani officiated at the event alongside VSA Council Chair, Dana MacDiarmid in Suva yesterday.

Nemani emphasized the critical role of this collaboration and said it is important to recognize that without this support and opportunity, we could be helpless in terms of replenishing and strengthening our capabilities and capacities, which are most needed.

Acknowledging the culmination of efforts since 2018, he expressed gratitude for the establishment of this relationship, emphasizing its value for the government, stakeholders, and Non-governmental Organizations alike.

“The Government of Fiji is grateful for the signing to materialize and benefit the people of Fiji.”

Highlighting the diverse contributions of VSA, Nemani noted its positive impact on government ministries, CROP agencies such as SPC and USP, and the overall enhancement of specialized skills within the country.

This Memorandum of Agreement marks a significant step towards fostering collaboration, facilitating knowledge exchange, and building capacity in Fiji.

The Government looks forward to the tangible benefits that will arise from this partnership with Volunteer Services Abroad.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Child safety is a shared responsibi...

As we near the school holidays, Assistant Commissioner of Police Op...
Rugby

First tournament is always exciting...

South Africa men’s captain Selvyn Davids says the first tournament ...
News

Police K9 capabilities further enha...

Fiji Patrol Dog capabilities have been further boosted with the gra...
2023 Pacific Games

Karan wins second Gold in Pacific G...

Sensational long distance runner, Yeshnil Karan won his second gold...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Child safety is a shared respons...

News
As we near...

First tournament is always excit...

Rugby
South Afri...

Police K9 capabilities further e...

News
Fiji Patro...

Karan wins second Gold in Pacifi...

2023 Pacific Games
Sensationa...

More rain expected, says Weather...

News
The Fiji M...

FEO awaits findings on 2022 elec...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

$13.9B worth of investment estim...

News
A total of...

Travolta recalls near-death expe...

Entertainment
John Travo...

Karan wins Fiji’s first tr...

2023 Pacific Games
Yaladro Ta...

Vodafone Fiji wins innovation aw...

Business
Vodafone F...

WAF bill payment now available o...

News
The Water ...

Manukau upsets Suva, opens up Gr...

Football
The Manuka...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Child safety is a shared responsibility: ACP Driu