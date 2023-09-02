Saturday, September 2, 2023
Fiji to host 2024 SPTE for the first time

Fiji will be hosting the South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) for the first time in Nadi next year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Service Viliame Gavoka said Fiji is a founding member and host country to the Pacific Tourism Organisation and being selected  to host the region’s flagship tourism event is a testament to the strength of our regional partnerships and the commitment of the Fiji Government to promoting tourism that is empowering, resilient, prosperous and inclusive.

“Regionalism is strongly engrained in the Coalition Government’s agenda, and I am excited to welcome back our Pacific Island brothers and sisters to Fiji to celebrate and promote regional tourism. The last time we convened like this was in 2013, with the Bula Fiji Tourism Exchange.”

Gavoka mentioned that this will be the seventh SPTE, and the first to be hosted here in the Pacific.

He added that previously, SPTE was held in either Australia or New Zealand and they are keen to bring it to the region.

Gavoka further highlighted that it will bring together industry leaders, tourism professionals, stakeholders and partners from across the region to foster collaboration and highlight the unique cultural heritage and diverse offerings of each participating island nation.

The SPTE 2024 will be held from 4-5 May, along the margins of the Fijian Tourism Expo.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
