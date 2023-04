Fiji will meet France in the third Cup quarterfinal of the Singapore 7s later today.

The Ben Gollings coached side finished second in Pool B behind Samoa while the French topped Pool C.

The Fiji vs France match will kick off at 5.02pm.

In other quarterfinals, Samoa will take on Uruguay at 4.18pm, Argentina will play Australia at 4.40pm while New Zealand will battle against Great Britain at 5.24pm.