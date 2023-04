The Fiji U15 side started its campaign in the OFC Development Tournament in Auckland, New Zealand with a 9-1 win over the Cook Islands today.

Rishal Shankar scored four goals for the Baby Fijians while Tukai Rovonokula netted a hat-trick and Valeni Rasorewa and Captain Avishaan Chand got a goal each.

The Sunil Kumar coached aside plays Liechtenstein next at 4pm on Friday.