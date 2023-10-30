Monday, October 30, 2023
Fiji withdraws support on human rights violation

The Government has announced its withdrawal from being a party to the Joint Statement on Human Rights Violation in Xinjiang which China issued earlier this month.

The Government in a statement said that Fiji has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to building enduring cooperation on the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and “non-interference” with the domestic affairs of diplomatic partners.

“Fiji attaches great value on its bilateral relations with the People’s Republic of China and based on its policy of non-interference has withdrawn Fiji’s vote.”

“Fiji avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Government of the People’s Republic of China the assurances of its highest consideration and its commitment to the relationship between the two countries,” the statement said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
