Fijian academic, Professor Chandra dies

Academia and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of the South Pacific, Professor Rajesh Chandra has died after a long period of illness.

The announcement was made by the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji today.

In a statement, the Sabha said the late Professor Chandra was held in high regards, taking the Vice-Chancellor position for the University of Fiji in 2005, at a very critical time helping lay the strong foundation for the university.

They said, after three years in the Vice-Chancellor position, the late Professor gained a turning point in his professional life by being appointed the Vice-Chancellor of The University of the South Pacific.

“Professor Chandra has left a strong professional legacy in local, regional and international academia. Prof. Chandra will be held in high esteem by his kin and kith.”

“The Sabha and UniFiji extend their heartfelt condolences to Dr. Dharma Chandra and the grieving family,” the statement said.

The final rites will be held on Monday.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
