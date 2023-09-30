Fijiana finishes third in Mini 7s tourney

Fijiana finished third in the second leg of the Mini International Women’s 7s at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Friday after beating USA 19-7 in a thrilling playoff match.

Australia Green clinched the title after beating France 26-19 in a pulsating final.

Last week’s winner, New Zealand settled for fifth place after beating Aussie Gold 36-5.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side now turns focus to the Oceania 7s in Brisbane in November which will also double up as a qualifier for next year’s Paris Olympics.