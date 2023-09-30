Saturday, September 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana finishes third in Mini 7s tourney

Fijiana finished third in the second leg of the Mini International Women’s 7s at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Friday after beating USA 19-7 in a thrilling playoff match.

Australia Green clinched the title after beating France 26-19 in a pulsating final.

Last week’s winner, New Zealand settled for fifth place after beating Aussie Gold 36-5.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side now turns focus to the Oceania 7s in Brisbane in November which will also double up as a qualifier for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Jones 100pc committed to Wallabies ...

Eddie Jones says he is 100 per cent committed to his job as Austral...
Football

Ground unavailability hinders T/Nai...

Unavailability of training ground is one of the major hindrance Tai...
News

Totogo suspect still under review

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says that the man who atta...
News

Appointment is unconstitutional, sa...

Shadow Minister for Justice,  Faiyaz Koya says the recent appointme...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jones 100pc committed to Wallabi...

Rugby
Eddie Jone...

Ground unavailability hinders T/...

Football
Unavailabi...

Totogo suspect still under revie...

News
Minister f...

Appointment is unconstitutional,...

News
Shadow Min...

Fiji ranks high in ARF and RHD c...

News
Fiji ranks...

2022 finalists drawn in same IDC...

2023 IDC
Last seaso...

Popular News

Jenkins trying to save her marri...

Entertainment
Stylist Je...

Labour questions Party payments

News
The Fiji L...

Jones 100pc committed to Wallabi...

Rugby
Eddie Jone...

Shakira charged again with tax e...

Entertainment
Shakira 'E...

Heavy rain alert remains in forc...

News
A heavy ra...

Farmer charged with rape of elde...

News
A 30-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Jones 100pc committed to Wallabies job