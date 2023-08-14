Monday, August 14, 2023
Fijians shine in Provincial Championship

Photo Courtesy: Richard Spranger

Three players who have links to Fiji scored points for their respective teams in the second Round of the Bunnings National Provincial Championship in New Zealand over the weekend.

Electrifying Blues Number 8 Hoskins Sotutu scored the opening try for Counties Manukau in their narrow 24-25 loss to Hawke’s Bay.

Hurricanes’ first-five Riley Hohepa’s initial break was the key moment before Sotutu got the ball on the back of more phases inside the 22. Sotutu put the head down to charge over from five-metre lineout to score and Hohepa converted.

Former New Zealand 7s speedster Salesi Rayasi bagged two tries for Auckland but went down 24-12 to Tasman in a strong battle.

Coming off the bench, Rayasi cruised in for a try with half an hour to go, but Tasman’s defence held them out for 20 minutes before replacement hooker Quentin MacDonald completed a 20-metre maul by scoring.

Rayasi had more of a chance to show his evasion skills with his second try with seven minutes left, but Auckland couldn’t get any closer.

Hurricanes under 20 and Baby Flying Fijians flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula slotted a penalty for Manawatu in their 17-26 loss to Taranaki.

Meanwhile, Martha Mataele, the wife of Flying Fijians winger Manasa Matele also scored a try in Canterbury’s huge 84-14 win over Hawke’s Bay in Round 5 of the Farah Palmer Cup.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
