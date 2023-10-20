Fiji’s Pacific Cup representatives confirmed

Fiji’s representatives to the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand have been confirmed following the conclusion of the Inter District Championship (IDC) last Sunday.

Defending champions and newly crowned IDC winners, Ba, Rewa, Lautoka and Labasa will represent Fiji and will feature against 3 teams from New Zealand, 2 teams from Australia and 1 from the United States of America.

New Zealand’s three representatives will be known this weekend after the completion of the NZFFI IDC where the winners, runners up and the third placed team will earn a chance to play against the best teams from the other three participating nations.

The 10th edition of the Pacific Community Cup will be played from 22-26 November at the Bill McKinlay Park in Panmure, Auckland.