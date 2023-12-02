Saturday, December 2, 2023
First phase of TSLS application opens on 8 Dec

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service (TSLS) is advising potential scholarship applicants that the first phase will open 8 December for the 2024 academic year.

In a statement, TSLS said under the first phase, applicants has to create an account on the online application and processing system www.tsls.com.fj

Phase two will open on December 15th, which will require applicants to complete programme and Tertiary Education provider choices, upload bank account/ mobile wallet details, highest educational attainment, and income details where applicable to relevant schemes.

Phase three will allow the applicants to load the final Year 12 and Year 13 results or recognized equivalence upon receipt and the confirmed offer letters, from the preferred Tertiary Education providers.

Once the three phases are successfully completed, the application will move to the processing stage for assessment against the relevant eligibility criteria and the student will be notified accordingly on the email registered on the system.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
