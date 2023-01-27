Friday, January 27, 2023
Lami out to end 4-year futsal IDC drought

2021 runners-up Lami will be on a mission to end their four-year-old drought at the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva next week.

National Utility and Lami Captain Navneet Chand said they are hungry to win the Championship after dashing out in the final to futsal kings Suva in the last four years.

“We are aiming to win this year’s final for sure. Enough of the defeats because we want to turn the table around this time.”

“Loss to Suva is a motivation for the players to step up in their performance. We have not quit trying and the players are working as a team to keep the momentum going after the futsal cup last year.”

“Lami has always been on its own producing its players through the club games. We have some new additions joining the team this year. They have been playing throughout in the regional club games and were selected from there.”

Lami is drawn in Group B with Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadi and Chand say they will treat every match like a final.

“It’s a tough pool for us.”

“The teams are equally balanced since players in both teams are part of the national team as well.”

“Naitasiri is a very competitive team and we know their style of play, while we have trained with Nadi and we won’t take them lightly.”

The 2022 Futsal IDC will be played between 2-5 February at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
