Lack of prep time fails to deter Ba

Lack of preparation time failed to deter Ba from registering a big 8-2 over Nasinu in their opening match at the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) at Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

Captain and goalkeeper Ravinesh Singh said due to unfavorable weather conditions and player commitments, they did not have enough training ahead of the tournament.

“Coming into this tournament was very tough for us because of less game time for the players.”

“Most of our players are working so they could not come for training daily. Some of the days we had training; it would rain so the coach would cancel the training.”

“Last year we reached the quarterfinal stage but this year the aim is to go a step ahead. We are here to give exposure to these boys because it’s been a while since we played.”

“I think we were slow in our transition and that’s how Nasinu countered us in the second half.”

The Men-in-Black will meet Rewa in their next match at 7.30pm tomorrow.