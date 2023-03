Fiji’s representative to the 2023 OFC Champions League, Suva FC has been drawn with defending champions Auckland City for the regional competition which will be played in Vanuatu from 14-27 May.

The Capital City side are in Group A with City, Lupe Ole Solaga of Samoa and the Solomon Warriors.

Group B comprises of New Caledonia’s Tiga Sport, Hekari United of Papua New Guinea, AS Pirae of Tahiti and Ifira Black Bird of Vanuatu.