Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Forgive Semi, dad pleads with Fijian fans

In a heart wrenching apology, Samisoni Waqavatu, the father of Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra is seeking forgiveness from the number one fans of the team.

While Radradra has decided to stay away from the spotlight, undoubtedly still hurting from yesterday’s final second dropped ball that could have changed the 32-26 scoreline, his father has decided to come forward.

“I humbly ask the people of Fiji if you can forgive my son,” Waqavatu wrote in a post on social media.

“Please forgive him for dropping the ball against Wales.”

“It has not been hard for us as a family to accept what happened knowing we let the people down.”

“Once more I ask that you forgive us and that we are truly sorry.”

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
