France knockout Fijiana in Cape Town

A late start from Fijiana saw them lose their quarterfinal clash of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town 7s narrowly 19-17 to France at the DHL Stadium today.

Early pressure from the northerners proved too much for the Olympic Games bronze medalists who go out in their second quarterfinal of the season.

Raijieli Daveua got Fiji on the board first but the conversion was unfortunately missed.

Anne-Cecile Ciofani scored the equaliser on four minutes and with a slotted conversion from Caroline Drouin had France in front going into half-time.

The French added two more tries through Chloe Jacquet and Lili Dezou with another conversion from Ciofani to hold a strong lead.

Fiji scored again through Adi Vani Buleki and a solo effort try from Reapi Uluinasau at the death which was converted by Alowesi Nakoci after full-time.

Fijiana failed to retain the ball at the restart and conceded a penalty.

France kicked the ball into touch to win.