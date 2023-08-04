Friday, August 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FRCS surpasses target by $33.3m

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) collected a cumulative net revenue of $2.285b at the closure of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, exceeding the forecast by $33.3m or 1.5 per cent.

Total revenue collections also surpassed 2021-2022 fiscal year collections by $592.7m, or 35 per cent.

FRCS acting chief executive Malakai Naiyaga has attributed the favourable cumulative collection to the performance of key tax categories such as Value Added Tax, which contributed $1 billion towards the total collections, income taxes which raked in $623.9 million, trade tax that earned $472.7 million and other taxes and levies which got $188.8 million of the tax mix.

Naiyaga said the revenue achievement mirrors the earlier-than-anticipated overall economic recovery, underpinned by the consistently strong performance in sectors like services, wholesale and retail trade and manufacturing.

“The positive variances observed in both the monthly and the annual collection point towards a significant overall economic recovery compared to a year ago.”

“This recovery can be attributed to various factors, such as the services sector benefitting from increased tourism activity, higher income taxes paid by companies based on improved turnover and profits, and the pent-up consumer demand leading to increased VAT collections. These factors collectively contribute to the economic upturn, reflecting a positive trend across different sectors and fiscal aspects of the economy.”

He added that the revenue performance has set a good platform for the new 2023-2024 fiscal year, noting the $3.1b revenue target. FRCS will be working in partnership with our stakeholders and taxpayers to continue to develop a national culture of tax and customs compliance.

Naiyaga said support will be provided to taxpayers to assist with tax filing and payment, in addition to conducting various awareness and stakeholder forums for the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

We are ready to face Lautoka, says ...

Rewa boss Nazeel Buksh is confident the champions will put on a goo...
News

Students found at swimming spot dur...

Nasinu Police officers yesterday found thirteen Years 7 to 13 stude...
PNC

Flying Fijians ready for Brave Blos...

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui believes they will face a ...
News

24 graduate from ‘Vuli ni Sau...

Twenty-four chiefs from the Naitasiri province received their certi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We are ready to face Lautoka, sa...

Football
Rewa boss ...

Students found at swimming spot ...

News
Nasinu Pol...

Flying Fijians ready for Brave B...

PNC
Flying Fij...

24 graduate from ‘Vuli ni ...

News
Twenty-fou...

Rewa secures sponsor for BOG

Football
Rewa Footb...

UNODC and APTC partner to tackle...

News
The United...

Popular News

Man dies in head-on-collision

News
A 41-year-...

Swift surprises trucking crew wi...

Entertainment
Pop supers...

Fiji Pearls suffer third defeat ...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Citizens’ guide to Nationa...

2023-24 National Budget
In a move ...

Man dies in early morning Teidam...

News
A 25-year-...

Babasiga Lions brace for tough B...

Football
Labasa is ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 Skipper Cup R4 (Suva vs Tailevu)